With reference to captioned subject, enclosed herewith are the Newspaper Clippings of Notice of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, published in Business Standard (English Daily) and Mumbai Lakshadeep (Marathi Daily) on August 03, 2019. The same is in compliances with Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

You are requested to kindly take the same on your records.



Pdf Link: Skil Infrastructure Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com