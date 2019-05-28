we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors, at its meeting held today i.e May 28, 2019, interalia, approved the following:2. Re-appointment of Mr. J Alexander as an Additional Director under the category of Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company for a second term of five consecutive years with immediate effect, subject to necessary consent and approval that may be required in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

Pdf Link: Skil Infrastructure Ltd - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of LODR

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com