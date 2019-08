We are enclosing herewith the copies of advertisements published in Financial Express (All editions) and Ek Din (Kolkata edition) on 6 August 2019 towards intimation of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Monday, 12 August 2019 in terms of Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.



Kindly take the same on record and oblige.



Pdf Link: Skipper Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com