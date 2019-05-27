We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (Listing Regulations) the Board at its meeting held today i.e., May 27, 2019, at Gala no 101,102,103, lst Floor, Raja Indl Estate Sarvoday Nagar, Iain Mandir Road, Mulund(West) Mumbai - 400080 , which

commenced at 4.00 pm and concluded at 5:30 pm. inter alia, considered and approved following:

1. Standalone Audited Financial Results for the half year/financial year ended

Blst March, 2019.

Pdf Link: Sky Gold Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com