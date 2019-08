please find enclosed the following documents, enclosed herewith, in relation to the Buy-back:



(i) A copy of the Public Announcement; and

(ii) Copy of board resolution passed on June 14, 2019 and July 31, 2019, and special resolution passed through postal ballot on July 30, 2019.

Pdf Link: Smartlink Holdings Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Public Announcement-Buyback of Shares

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com