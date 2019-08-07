Smifs Capital Markets Ltd. - AGM Of The Company To Be Held On September 14, 2019

Dear Sir,

Sub: AGM of the Company to be held on September 14, 2019
Pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Annual General Meeting of SMIFS CAPITAL MARKETS LIMITED for the year ended 2018-2019 is scheduled to be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Rrangoli Banquet Hall, Vaibhav, 4 Lee Road, Ground Floor, Kolkata -700020 at 10.00 a.m.

Yours faithfully,
For SMIFS Capital Markets Limited



(Poonam Bhatia)
Company Secretary-cum- Senior Manager Legal

