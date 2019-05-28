

BOD have approved and taken on record the Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and the Auditors report thereon.



The Audited accounts for the year ended March 31, 2019 and the said Audited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 are enclosed for your reference and record.



Further they have approved Amendment of Code of Conduct Insider Trading



Further they have approved Amendment of Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information



Further the BOD considered the recommendation made by the NRC in respect of change in designation and promotion of Mr. S.Banerjee from CFO-cum- Assistant Vice President (Finance & Taxation ) to from CFO-cum-Vice President(Finance & Taxation ) and term of appointment of Mr. Tarun Kumar Chakraborty, VP- Debt was extended for a period of 1 year from November 1,2019 till October 31,2020.The meeting commenced at 11:30 a.m. and concluded at 12.30 p.m.



Pdf Link: Smifs Capital Markets Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Code of Conduct under SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015

