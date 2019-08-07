Smifs Capital Markets Ltd. - Intimation Of Book Closure - September 7, 2019 (Saturday) To September 14, 2019 (Saturday) (Both Days Inclusive) - Annual General Meeting Of The Company (BSE Code: 508905; CSE Code: 29354) On September 14, 2019



Dear Sir,





Sub: Intimation of Book Closure - September 7, 2019 (Saturday) to September 14, 2019 (Saturday) (both days inclusive) - Annual General Meeting of the Company (BSE Code: 508905; CSE Code: 29354) on September 14, 2019



Pursuant to Regulation 42(1) (a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Board of Directors in their meeting held on May 28, 2019 decided to close the Companys Register of Members and Share Transfer Books from September 7, 2019 (Saturday) to September 14, 2019 (Saturday) (both days inclusive) for the purpose of holding the Annual General Meeting on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10.00 a.m.



Yours faithfully,

For SMIFS Capital Markets Limited





(Poonam Bhatia)

Company Secretary-cum- Senior Manager Legal



