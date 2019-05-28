Board of Directors in their meeting held today, May 28, 2019 at the Registered Office of the Company at 11:30 a.m. have approved and taken on record the Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and the Auditors report thereon.



The Audited accounts for the year ended March 31, 2019 and the said Audited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 are enclosed for your reference and record.



Further the Board of Directors in todays meeting have considered and approved Amendment of Code of Conduct Insider Trading



Further the Board of Directors in todays meeting have considered and approved Amendment of Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information



Further the Board of Directors in todays meeting considered the recommendation made by the Nomination & Remuneration Committee in respect of change in designation and promotion of Mr. Shreemanta Banerjee from CFO-cum- Assistant Vice President (Finance & Taxation ) to from CFO-cum-Vice President(Finance & Taxation ) and term of appointment of Mr. Tarun Kumar Chakraborty, Vice President- Debt was extended for a period of 1 year from November 1,2019 till October 31,2020





The meeting commenced at 11:30 a.m. and concluded at 12.30 p.m.



Pdf Link: Smifs Capital Markets Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com