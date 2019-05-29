Smiths & Founders (India) Limited - Outcome of Board Meeting



The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today have inter-alia considered and approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year 31.03.2019 and the Directors report, for the year ended 31.03.2019.



The meeting commenced at 3.30 PM and concluded at 5.15 PM.



Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com