Further to our letter no. SML/SEC/EXCH dated 21st June, 2019, this is to inform you that as per the SML ISUZU Ltd. - Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by Designated Persons", the trading window for dealing in Equity shares of the Company which has been closed since 24th June, 2019 (Monday) for publication of unaudited financial results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2019 shall remain closed upto Friday, 16th August, 2019 (both days inclusive).





Pdf Link: Sml Isuzu Limited - Closure of Trading Window

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com