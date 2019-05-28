Sml Isuzu Limited - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at the Meeting held today 28th May 2019 (Tuesday) at New Delhi have recommended a dividend Rs. 3 per equity share for the financial year ended 31st March 2019.

Published on May 28, 2019
