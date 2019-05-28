Sml Isuzu Limited - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 28Th May 2019

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at the Meeting held today 28th May 2019 (Tuesday) at New Delhi have:

1. Approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter & year ended 31st March, 2019.

2. Recommended a dividend Rs. 3 per equity share for the financial year ended 31st March 2019.

3. Noted the completion of implementation of Capex Plan of Rs. 220 crores, announced earlier and intimated to Stock Exchange vide letter dated 8th August, 2014 & 10th May 2016, towards product improvement I variants and up-gradation of technology & plant infrastructure.

