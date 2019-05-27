Sms Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 27, 2019, inter alia, has recommended a dividend of Re. 0.25 (25 %) per equity share of Re. 1/- (Rupee One) each (face value), for the financial year ended March 31, 2019. The dividend will be paid subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com