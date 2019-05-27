Sms Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 27, 2019, inter alia, has recommended a dividend of Re. 0.25 (25 %) per equity share of Re. 1/- (Rupee One) each (face value), for the financial year ended March 31, 2019. The dividend will be paid subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Pdf Link: Sms Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.