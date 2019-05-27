Sms Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

With reference to the above subject, we would like to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on today, inter-alia considered and approved the following:



1. Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter (Audited) and year ended (Audited) as on 31st March, 2019.

2. Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the year ended as on 31st March, 2019.

3. Auditors Report for Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements.

4. Recommended a dividend of Re. 0.25 (25 %) per equity share of Re.1/- (Rupee One) each (face value), for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019. The dividend will be paid subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Accordingly, please find enclosed the following:



1. Declaration under Reg. 33(3)(d).



The meeting commenced at 12.00 Noon and concluded at 02.00 PM.



Please take the above intimation on your records.



Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com