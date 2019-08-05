In terms of the Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find

enclosed herewith copies of the advertisements published in the Business Standard English Newspaper on 5th August 2019, and Sakal Vernacular newspaper on 5th August 2019, regarding notice of Board meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Tuesday, August 13th, 2019 inter-alia, to consider and approve the Un-Audited Quarterly Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Pdf Link: Snowman Logistics Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com