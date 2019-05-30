30th May, 2019



To,

BSE Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Dalal Street,

Mumbai - 400 001.

Security Code: 512014



Dear Sir,

Sub: Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 30th May, 2019



Pursuant to Regulation 30(2) read with Schedule Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 this is to inform that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held on 30th May, 2019 which was commenced at 3.00 p.m. discussed and approved the following matters:



1. Approval of Quarterly/Yearly Audited Financial Statements for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2019.



Kindly take the same on record and acknowledge the same.



Thanking You,



Yours faithfully,

For SOBHAGYA MERCANTILE LIMITED





Pradeep Soni

Company Secretary

Pdf Link: Sobhagya Merchantile Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com