Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, kindly note that the Company, as part of investors engagement activities, has scheduled a conference call with the investors and analysts on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 to discuss its Q1 financial results. The conference call details enclosed.

Pdf Link: Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com