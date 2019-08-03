SOLID STONE COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We write to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 14th August, 2019 to consider and approve, inter alia, the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company as per IndAS for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019 pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations).



Further to our letter dated 1st July, 2019, this is to inform you that per the Companys Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading to regulate, monitor and report trading by Designated persons, the trading window for dealing in Equity Shares of the company, which has been closed since 1st July, 2019 for publication of Unudited Financial Results of the company for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2019 shall remain closed upto Friday, 16th August, 2019 (Both days inclusive)



Pdf Link: Solid Stone Company Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting And Closure Of Trading Window

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com