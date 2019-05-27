Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

SOM DATT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Dear Sir,



Pursuance to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday the 30th May, 2019, at 3:30 P.M at the corporate office of the Company situated at 56-58, Community Center, East of Kailash, New Delhi - 110065 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Statements for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2019.



