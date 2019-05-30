Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please note that the Board in its meeting held today i.e. 30th May, 2019 has approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone / Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2019



Please find enclosed herewith the following:

1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019.

2. Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results - Standalone and Consolidated



We further wish to inform you that the Board Meeting held today commenced at 3.30 pm. and concluded at 8.00 pm



