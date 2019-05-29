Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Quarter 4 / yearly earning presentation of Som Distilleries and Breweries Limited is enclosed for kind perusal and oblige.

Pdf Link: Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS
Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor