Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 27, 2019, inter alia, has recommended declaration of dividend of 15% i.e. Rs. 1.50 per share of Rs. 10 on all the 3,24,93,869 equity shares of the Company as on March 31, 2019 for the year 2018-19. proportionate to the period of holding and payable to the holders of such shares on the date of the 26th Annual General Meeting to be held by end of September, 2019.

Pdf Link: Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com