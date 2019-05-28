Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of the Listing Regulations read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III to the said Listing Regulations, we are submitting herewith proceedings of the Unsecured Creditors of the Company, marked as Annexure A, duly convened pursuant to Order dated 2nd April, 2019 of the Honble Kolkata Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal in Company Application No. 1154/KB/2018 and held at Somany Conference Hall of Merchants Chamber of Commerce and Industry, 15B, Hemant Basu Sarani, 2nd Floor, Kolkata - 700001, on Monday, the 27th day of May, 2019 at 1.30 P.M.



Pdf Link: Somany Ceramics Ltd. - Proceedings Of A Meeting Of The Unsecured Creditors Of The Company Held On 27Th Day Of May, 2019, Pursuant To The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 [Listing Regulations]

