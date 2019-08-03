SOMI CONVEYOR BELTINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In pursuance of Regulation 29(1)(a) and Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Notice be and is hereby given that 4th (2019) Board Meeting of the company shall be held on Wednesday, 14th August, 2019 at 3:30 Noon at its registered office to consider and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results as reviewed by the Statutory Auditor for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2019 (Q1).



The Trading Window in respect of the equity shares of Somi Conveyor Beltings Limited shall remain closed till the completion of 48 hours from 14th August, 2019, the day for approval and publication of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2019.



Pdf Link: Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for NOTICE OF THE 4TH (2019) BOARD MEETING TO BE HELD ON AUGUST 14, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com