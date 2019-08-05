Pursuant to Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith copy of news paper cutting of Business Standard (English Newspaper) and Mumbai Lakshdeep (Marathi Newspaper) of Saturday, the 3rd August, 2019 wherein following matter

is being published:



Notice for the Meeting of Board of Directors to be held on Tuesday, the 13th August, 2019 to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the p t quarter ended 30th June, 2019.

Pdf Link: Sonal Adhesives Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

