The Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on today i.e. Tuesday, the 28th May, 2019 have approved and taken on record the Audited Financial Results for the 4th Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019.



Attached herewith following pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015.



1) Audited Financial Results for the 4th Quarter ended and year ended 31st March, 2019 along with the statement of Assets and Liabilities as at the half year ended 31st March, 2019.

2) The Auditors Review Report on Financial Result and

3) Statement on Impact of Audit Qualifications (for audit report with modified opinion)



Pdf Link: Sonal Adhesives Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

