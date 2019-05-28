Sonata Finance Pvt Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 51 (1), (2) - Price Sensitive information / disclosure of event / Information

The Company hereby informs the stock exchange about exercise of put option by the Debenture holder of ISIN INE509M07139.

Pdf Link: Sonata Finance Pvt Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 51 (1), (2) - Price Sensitive information / disclosure of event / Information

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
