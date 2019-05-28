South Indian Bank Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 57 (1) - Certificate of interest payment/Principal in case of NCD

Pursuant to requirements of provisions of Regulation 57(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Bank has made timely payment of half yearly interest to eligible beneficial owners in respect of the below mentioned debt security.

ISIN: INE683A08036
Due date: 28-05-2019
Paid on: 28-05-2019

This is for your information.

Published on May 28, 2019
