Southern Infosys Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Board meeting held on 30.05.2019 approved audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st march 2019. The meeting concluded at 7.40 P.M

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 30, 2019
