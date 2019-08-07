SOUTHERN MAGNESIUM & CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve i. the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2019.

ii. To consider and approve the reappointment of following Independent Directors of the Company for the second term of Five (5) years.

? Mr. Surya Sesha Prakash Valluru (DIN: 02661625)

? Mr. Eshwariah Kaparthi (DIN: 02728256)

? Mr. G. Raghavendra Rao (DIN: 00470659)



Further to inform you that, the Trading Window for dealing in Equity Shares of the Company has been closed for insiders of the Company from June 30, 2019 to August 16, 2019 (both days inclusive) as per the Code of Conduct of the Company under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015.



Pdf Link: Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting To Be Held On 14Th Day Of August, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com