Southern Online Bio Technologies Ltd. - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors

Notice along with Agenda for the 10th Meeting of the Committee of Creditors of Southern Online Bio Technologies Limited
(under corporate Insolvency resolution Process) under the provisions of The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016
read with Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (Insolvency Resolution Process for Corporate Persons) Regulations, 2016.

Day & Date: Thursday 30th May, 2019
Time: 5.00 P.M
Venue:
Bank of India
Telangana Zonal Office, PTI Building, 2nd Floor,
A.C. Guards, Hyderabad-500004.

Thanking you,
Yours Truly,
for Southern Online Bio Technologies Limited
(KALPANA G)
Resolution Professional
IBBI Registration No.: IBBI/IPA-001/IP-P00756/2017-2018/11288
Date: 28th May, 2019.
Place: Hyderabad

Pdf Link: Southern Online Bio Technologies Ltd. - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Southern Online Bio Technologies Ltd

