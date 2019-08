Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd has informed BSE that:



"We have received a Letter dated August 02, 2019 from Tamilnadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited by e-mail, informing that Mr. Arun Roy I.A.S (DIN:01726117), their Nominee on the Board of SPIC has resigned. The resignation shall be with immediate effect, being the date of receipt of intimation".

Pdf Link: Southern Petrochemicals Ltd. - Resignation of Director

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com