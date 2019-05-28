Sovereign Diamonds Ltd. - Announcement Under Reg. 30 - Availing Exemption Under Reg. 15(2) In Respect Of Compliance Of Various Clauses Of Corporate Governance

The Letter availing Exemption under Reg. 15(2) in respect of compliance of various clauses of Corporate Governance is attached along with the Managing Directors Certificate.

Pdf Link: Sovereign Diamonds Ltd. - Announcement Under Reg. 30 - Availing Exemption Under Reg. 15(2) In Respect Of Compliance Of Various Clauses Of Corporate Governance

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Sovereign Diamonds Ltd

