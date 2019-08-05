Sovereign Diamonds Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

The Board Meeting of the Company was held on 03rd August, 2019. The Chairman of the Meeting has placed before the Board the Notice No. LIST/COMP/523826/Reg.6(1)-Mar-19/50/2019-20 dated 14th May, 2019 received from BSE Ltd. imposing fine of Rs. 92,000/- + 18% GST for non-appointment of Company Secretary as Compliance Officer of the Company as per Reg. 6(1) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 along with the reply filed on 16th May, 2019 requesting waiver of the said fine. The BSE Ltd. has rejected the request for waiver of fine.



