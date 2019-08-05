Pursuant to Regulation 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 please find enclose a copy of the Notice published on 1st August 2019 in the newspapers {(The Free Press Journal (English Newspaper) and New Shakti (Marathi Newspaper)} in connection with the proposed transfer of unclaimed unpaid shares to the IEPF Authority, pursuant to provision of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer & Refund) Rule,2016 as amended from time to time.



The said notices have also been placed on Companys website at www.spcapital.in.



This is for your information and record.



Pdf Link: Sp Capital Financing Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

