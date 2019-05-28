Sp Capital Financing Ltd. - Fixes Book Closure for AGM

SP Capital Financing Ltd has informed BSE that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from September 23, 2019 to September 30, 2019 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 36th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on September 30, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com