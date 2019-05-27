Sp Capital Financing Ltd. - Undertaking Relating To Not Falling Under Large Corporate Category

With reference to SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/DDHS/CIR/P/2018/144 dated November 26, 2018 on Fund raising by issuance of Debt Securities by Large Entities. We hereby confirm that our Company does not fall under the Large Corporate category, as per the criteria specified under para 2.2 of the aforesaid Circular.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com