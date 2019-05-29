Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 29th May, 2019 have approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019 along with the Auditors Report with unmodified opinion.



We enclose herewith a copy of the said financial results, Auditors Report by the Statutory Auditors and a declaration with respect to Auditors Report with unmodified opinion of the Company.



The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 02:00 P.M. and concluded at 4:00 P.M.



Pdf Link: Spaceage Products Ltd - Financial As On 31.03.2019

