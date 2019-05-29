Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 50 (1) - Prior intimation for Interest Payment / Redemption

Pursuant to the provisions of Clause 50 (1) and 60 (2) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the date on which the interest on the captioned debentures is payable is 17th June, 2019, the record date for the same is 12th June, 2019.



We request you to kindly take note of the same.



