Sparkling (India) Finshares Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Postponement Of Board Meeting

Sparkling (India) Finshares Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We regret to inform you that, the meeting of the Board of the Directors of the Company could not be held on Monday, May 27, 2019 at 01:00 P.M. due to unavoidable circumstances and the same has been postponed to Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. to consider and approve the following:



1. Audited Standalone Financial Results along with the Auditors Report thereon, of the company for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2019.



2. To declare dividend, if any.



3. Any other Business with the permission of the chair.



