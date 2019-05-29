Spectra Industries Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Adjourned Board Meeting

SPECTRA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Board meeting which was scheduled today i.e. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 to consider and approve the accounts for the quarter ended on March 31, 2019 has been adjourned and now adjourned meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at 3.00 p.m. inter alia to consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2019 and any other business with the permission of the chair



Pursuant to Companys Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct For Regulating, Monitoring And Reporting Of Trading By Insiders, the Trading Window for dealing in the Companys securities would be closed from April 04, 2019 till closure of Companys business hours on June 02, 2019.

