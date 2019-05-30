This is to inform you that Annual Secretarial Compliance Report under Regulation 24A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018 read with SEBI Circular dated 8th February, 2019 is not applicable to our Company.



Further, we would like to clarify that our Company is claiming exemption under Regulation 15(2) of SEBI (listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as Corporate Governance provisions shall not apply to listed entities having paid up Equity Share Capital not exceeding Rupees 10 Crores and net worth not exceeding Rupees 25 Crore, as on the last day of previous financial Year.



Hence we are not required to submit Annual Secretarial Compliance Report as our Company is exempt under Regulation 15(2) of SEBI (listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018.



Pdf Link: Spectrum Foods Ltd. - Non Applicability Of Annual Secretarial Compliance Under Regulation 24 (A)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com