Speedage Trade Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 52 (5) - Certificate from Debenture Trustee

Enclosing Certificate under Regulation 52 (5) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for the half yearly ended 31st March, 2019 issued by Vistra ITCL (India) Limited, Debenture Trustee.

Pdf Link: Speedage Trade Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 52 (5) - Certificate from Debenture Trustee

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
