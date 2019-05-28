Pursuant to regulation 54(2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015, please note that the listed Secured Non - Convertible Debenture issued by the Company and outstanding as on March 31, 2019 are secured by pledge of shares of Keventer Agro Limited held by 1. MKJ Enterprises Limited, 2. MKJ Developers Limited, 3. Edward Keventer Private Limited and 4. Speedage Trade Limited.



We have enclosed herewith a certificate of Asset Cover for the half year ended on March 31, 2019, issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company.



Pdf Link: Speedage Trade Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 54 - Asset Cover details

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com