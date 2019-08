Please find the attached here with the NEWS Paper cuttings published in TRINITY MIRROR (English) and MAKKAL KURAL(Tamil) on Aug 5, 2019 with regards to the Board Meeting of the Company dt. Aug 14, 2019 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the 1st Quarter ended Jun 30, 2019.

Pdf Link: Spel Semiconductor Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com