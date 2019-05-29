Please note that the Board at its meeting held on May 29, 2019 approved the following :





a. Audited financial results of the Company for the year ended Mar 31, 2019.

b. Convening of 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company

c. Re-appointment of Mr. D. Balakrishnan as Chief Executive Officer and Whole Time Director

d.Renewal of Non-Convertible Debentures for a further period of 3 years.





Pdf Link: Spel Semiconductor Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com