Further to our letter dated 24 May, 2019, please find enclosed a copy of the newspaper publication in connection with Notice and Advertisement for Postal Ballot & E-Voting and also for completion of dispatch through e-mail and physical mode, published today in English Newspaper Business Standard (all editions) and in Bengali Aajkal (Kolkata edition).



This is for your kind information.





Pdf Link: Spencers Retail Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com