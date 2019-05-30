Spenta International Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

In pursuance of Regulation 39(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find below the information pertaining to issue of duplicate share certificate to the shareholders consequent to loss of share Certificate being reported by the shareholder.



Sr. No. Name Folio No. Certificate Nos. Distinctive No. Number of shares

1 VIJYABEN MALDE

RAMNIKLAL MALDE 15583 28500 1891901

to

1892000

100

2 KRUTI BANKIM SHAH

BANKIM S SHAH 15127 15146

15150 28501 1846301

to

1846400



1848201

to

1848300



1848601

to

1848700 300



You are requested to kindly take the same on record and acknowledge the receipt



