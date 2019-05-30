Spenta International Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

In pursuance of Regulation 39(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find below the information pertaining to issue of duplicate share certificate to the shareholders consequent to loss of share Certificate being reported by the shareholder.

Sr. No. Name Folio No. Certificate Nos. Distinctive No. Number of shares
1 VIJYABEN MALDE
RAMNIKLAL MALDE 15583 28500 1891901
to
1892000
100
2 KRUTI BANKIM SHAH
BANKIM S SHAH 15127 15146
15150 28501 1846301
to
1846400

1848201
to
1848300

1848601
to
1848700 300

You are requested to kindly take the same on record and acknowledge the receipt

Published on May 30, 2019
