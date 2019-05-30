

With reference to above captioned subject, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in their Meeting held on 30th May, 2019 commenced at 4.00 p.m. inter alia has: -



1.Approval of Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.



2.Approval of statement of Assets and liabilities for the year ended March 31, 2019.



3.Recommended Final dividend of Rs.1.50/- per equity shares for the year ended 31st March, 2019 subject to requisite approvals of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.



The meeting was concluded at 5.30 p.m.





Pdf Link: Spenta International Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

